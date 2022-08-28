Australia faces ‘civic crisis’

Assistant minister for competition, charities and treasury Andrew Leigh’s announcement of the new charities commission has returned focus to Australia’s civic life, for the first time in decades.

Leigh will meet with Australian charity leaders to discuss policies and collaborate on how to repair the sector.

“Australia today is facing a civic crisis,” he said.

“We’ve seen a collapse in the number of people volunteering and a decline in the share of people who are donating to charities.

“Labor respects the role of charities, and wants to empower them to help the community. We will continue to work collaboratively with charities to reconnect Australia.”

The minister will with Australian charity leaders to discuss policies and collaborate on how to repair the sector with a series of “building community” town hall meetings.

After roundtables in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth last week, Leigh will travel to Brisbane, Adelaide, Hobart, Canberra and Darwin. Events will also be organised for regional and remote areas, and registered charities in each state have been invited to attend.

The role of community life has been important to Leigh’s since before his entry into politics. Leigh worked as part of a research team with American sociologist Robert Putnam in 2000, shortly after Putnam’s book, Bowling Alone, described the collapse in American civil society towards the end of the 20th century.

The book explored “social capital” — the relationships that form the basis of a productive, harmonious society — and their implications for inequality, governance, and building better societies. Putnam’s exploration of social capital was a phenomenon, and formed the basis of Leigh’s own first book, Disconnected.

Speaking to The Mandarin, Australian sociologist Professor Eva Cox says Leigh’s charities commission might ignore some of the most important implications of Putnam’s research. Cox is often credited with bringing the idea of social capital to Australia.

The high point of the last 100 years for social capital was the period following World War II, where democratic governments expanded and created new welfare state instruments, in an attempt to stave off the kinds of inequality and social division that had led to two world wars.

Cox believes the social contract began to collapse in Australia when the economic rationalism of the ‘70s led to a slow dismantling of the welfare state that continues to this day.

The implications of this are stark; Australians are participating less in social life because many feel they do not have a stake in, or benefit from society.

If this is the case, Leigh’s charities commission will ultimately treat the symptoms, rather than causes of Australia’s dissolving social cohesion.

The corollary growth in community organisations and social safety nets in the democratic world as an example of how the “social contract” should work in healthy societies.

“One of the worst things we ever did was take the social out of democracy,” Cox said.

“It’s been de-prioritised ever since the economists have told us they know everything there is to know about how to run the country.”

While Leigh’s revitalised charities commission is welcome news in the charity and non-government sectors, Cox said that any attempt to revitalise Australia’s community life must start with a new social contract.

Increasing inequality and plummeting personal time need to be addressed if people are whole-heartly engage in the betterment of their communities.

“We’re not just talking about people showing up to fight fires,” Cox said.

“You can incentivise people to volunteer, but you can’t make them want to do it.

“I’d like to see Andrew Leigh use some of his research on social capital to fix the wider problems with material inequality in Australia.”

