Movers & Shakers: Five promotions at ATO

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 3

At the Australian Government Solicitor, Tim Begbie has been promoted to chief counsel — dispute resolution.

Band 2

There have been two appointments at the ATO: Elissa Walker has been appointed deputy commissioner, chief digital officer and deputy commissioner, digital delivery and Narda Phillips has been appointed deputy commissioner, modernising business registries.

Band 1

Also at the ATO, Hoshedar Elavia has been promoted to assistant commissioner, developer & application shared services, Christopher Rock has been promoted to assistant commissioner, developer & application shared services, and Megan Croaker has been promoted to assistant commissioner, justified trust initiative.

Lay’s replacement named at Ambulance Victoria Board

Shelly Park has been appointed chair of the Ambulance Victoria Board, following the resignation of Ken Lay.

Park has previously been in the roles of such as CEO of Australian Red Cross Lifeblood and Monash Health.

“It’s an honour to join the Ambulance Victoria board. I look forward to working with the board, the Ambulance Victoria leadership team and dedicated ambulance and first responder community to deliver a world-class emergency ambulance service,” Park said of her own appointment.

Victorian minister for ambulance services Mary-Anne Thomas said Park brings “impressive experience” to the role.

“Her long-standing interest and passion for quality healthcare outcomes will be of enormous value, especially in this period of record demand for emergency care in Victoria,” the minister said.

Fennessy takes the reigns at ANZSOG

Former Victorian public service commissioner Adam Fennessy will take up the role of dean of the Australia and New Zealand School of Government (ANZSOG), as previously reported by The Mandarin.

Fennessy said he was “delighted” to take up the role.

“ANZSOG has played a key role in the development of leaders across our sector, and I look forward to building upon its success as a key partner in the growth and development of public sector education and research,” he said.

NSW Treasury CIO moves to Bank of Queensland

NSW Treasury CIO Tracy Wilson has reportedly left the state department to take up the role of CIO core technology & group services at the Bank of Queensland, first reported by IT News.

In her new role, Wilson will report to BOQ group chief information officer Craig Ryman.

A NSW Treasury spokesperson told The Mandarin the organisation wishes her well in her new role.

“Tracy Wilson has resigned from NSW Treasury after a four-year tenure as Chief Information Officer.

“She was instrumental in the transformation of Treasury IT systems, processes and capabilities during her time at the department,” the spokesperson said.

Glyn Davis’ replacement appointed

The Paul Ramsey Foundation (PRF) has found its CEO replacement in Kristy Muir, following the departure of Glyn Davis to take up the role of secretary of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Muir has been acting as CEO since Davis’ departure.

“We know that people and communities around Australia deserve to have the opportunity to thrive, but it is not a level playing field.

“PRF is uniquely positioned to help shift the conditions causing these inequities. I’m honoured to be appointed as PRF’s third CEO and to lead the organisation in its next evolution,” Muir said.

Muir commenced the role in a permanent capacity from August 25.

Richmond Football Club president takes up Commonwealth Games role

Peggy O’Neal has been appointed chair of the board of the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee.

O’Neal was the first female president of an AFL club, serving as president for Richmond.

“I love sport and what it means for communities across Victoria. I am delighted to be part of the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games and to work with the board, to ensure that the diverse voices in our State are heard as we make decisions throughout the delivery of the Games,” O’Neal said on her appointment.

The rest of the board has also been announced: Louise Martin. Katie Sadleir, Ben Houston, and Craig Phillips.

Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee CEO Jeroen Weimar welcomed O’Neal and the board.

“We will be taking the next steps in the coming months to finalise the sporting program, village and venue locations,” Weimar said.

Four new magistrates appointed to Queensland Courts

Four new magistrates have been appointed at the Queensland Courts: Mark Bamberry, Patrina Clohessy, Michelle Howard and Kyna Morice.

Queensland attorney-general and minister for justice Shannon Fentiman said the four bring with them a wealth of legal experience.

“I warmly welcome our newest Queensland magistrates and wish them all the very best in their judicial careers,” Fentiman said.

The four started in their roles on August 22.