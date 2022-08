Tax’s early warnings in robodebt royal commission terms’ crosshairs

Terms of Reference for the robodebt royal commission reveal the panel will examine the advice provided to citizens who stood up to the illegal debt-generation and -recovery program, with senior public servants across the Australian Public Service (APS) to be compelled to answer questions avoided for eight long years.

In a curtain raiser to the looming forensic examination of how a ‘welfare’ program so punitive, legally contorted and demonstrably detrimental to clients was allowed to take shape and thrive, the Letters Patent reveal other agencies’ warnings are squarely in scope for the probe.

The advice and actions of other agencies in relation to the loathed robodebt scheme are likely to ultimately decide which senior APS careers will be ended by the royal commission because they will shine a light on alarm bells repeatedly ignored or dismissed.