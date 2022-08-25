Australia’s carbon reduction mandates greener infrastructure practices

In a damning assessment, Ember found Australia to have the highest carbon emissions from coal power than any other developed country. It indicates we’re close to doubling that of China.

Between the abolition of the carbon tax in 2014 and onset of COVID-19 in 2020, Australia’s progress toward reducing greenhouse gasses remained close to stagnant.

While last year’s renewables boom saw an encouraging reduction in coal emissions, with 9% of our electricity demand shifting from fossil fuels to wind and solar, we still have a long road ahead of us.

Extreme weather events, such as the recent flooding in parts of New South Wales and Queensland, are only adding to the urgency and pressure to act.

We cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the past: politicising climate change, delaying the clean energy transition and offsetting rather than reducing emissions.

In promising developments, the house of representatives has passed the country’s first climate change legislation, enshrining into law a reduction to “net zero” by 2050, and more immediately, a 43% cut below 2005 levels by 2030. We have an important eight years ahead of us.

If we’re to see real change in Australia’s climate response, energy reductions, a complete phasing out of coal, electric vehicle incentives and public transport improvements are some of the larger ticket items on the agenda. But ultimately, achieving these and more will come down to collective industry action and changing the way we work.

When tackling these problems, we should also look at how we can reduce the carbon impact of building new infrastructure. According to recent analysis, infrastructure accounts for 70% of Australia’s national emissions, with 15% directly coming from the delivery and operations of that infrastructure.

While the former coalition government’s 10-year rolling transport infrastructure plan stacked up to $120 billion worth of spend, how this investment will materialise within Albanese’s government is yet to be seen.

At this stage, we’re looking at a pipeline of projects focused on rail and public transport — the investments called for by Infrastructure Australia, and great push to help reduce lifetime emissions from transportation.

In addition to the lifetime benefits, we should and must also explore how we can decarbonise and improve the efficiency of the build phase.

Yet according to Infrastructure Partnerships Australia chief executive Adrian Dwyer, decisions about many of these projects’ carbon profiles are still yet to be made.

Incremental change is already underway in parts of the sector, particularly energy and transport; the private sector has been proactive in reducing emissions and setting targets.

But there’s so much room for innovation in construction, as one of the few remaining sectors that hasn’t been transformed by technology yet. For too long has the industry has experienced productivity loss, with delivery teams blind to what is really happening on the ground or forced to make compromised asset management decisions.

Most of the decision-making, driving even multi-billion-dollar projects, has traditionally been made based on small samples of data used to infer observed behaviour. The inability to paint a true picture that understands and optimises how projects are delivered, where and when investment should occur or how to improve the useful life of existing assets has led to a huge amount of waste.

With access to transport network data, construction outfits may find — for example — beginning roadworks even one hour earlier or finishing one hour later, each day, can shave weeks off completion time, saving time, reducing emissions, reducing the economic cost of disruption, and improving safety.

Across the Tasman Sea, we’ve seen encouraging examples of how innovation in infrastructure delivery can offer improved holistic outcomes. In Auckland, construction group Downer was expected to take 20 shifts over a five-week period to revamp a busy commercial precinct on Manukau Road. Through the use of modern technology, the team could identify smarter and longer working windows, allowing them to complete the job in six shifts.

All in all, the project reduced greenhouse emissions by 27%, and a huge part of this success was because trucks weren’t needed to run for as many days as originally expected. Further, more uninterrupted time meant fewer breaks in the laying of asphalt, and this means longer lasting surfaces and fewer future repairs. The radically shorter delivery time also reduced the economic and environmental cost of disruption with residents spending less time in impact traffic.

These savings didn’t require a heavy investment in new equipment, they were realised by empowering existing teams with the information they needed to work smarter.

The technology for greener outcomes exists, but it’s a matter of adopting it with the intent to change the way we work. With hundreds of billions of dollars committed to transport infrastructure and construction projects, there’s a real opportunity to be innovative, to bring new ideas and ways of doing things into the future.

