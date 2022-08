Secretaries’ charter to drive APS culture shift from the top

Top mandarins leading Australian departments and agencies have a new charter of leadership behaviours to reach for, launched in response to a comprehensive APS Hierarchy and Reclassification Review this month.

The charter champions five leadership behaviours expected of APS SES personnel, including the expectation that department and agency bosses are dynamic, respectful, have integrity, value others, and empower people.

Underpinning the five ‘DRIVE’ behaviours are integrated leadership system values, as well as the APS leadership capability framework.