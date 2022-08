There has never been a law that has eliminated greed or stupidity

Keeping appointments to ministries secret has a range of consequences irrespective of whatever motivation drove the decision to collect ministerial hats the way children collect trading cards in the schoolyard.

It does not matter whether the dual ministry was justified in the case of the Department of Health, given powers that biosecurity legislation vested in the then-health minister, and nor does it matter that the appointment was legally valid and in accordance with the constitution — as important as the latter point might be concerning the ability to be appointed.

Nor does it matter what the justifications were for adding Finance, Home Affairs, the Industry, Science and Resource gig, and, of course, Treasury.