ANAO auditor-general says public sector regularly falls short in three areas

The Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) has released its 2021-22 annual report, flagging the office’s capabilities and observations of how the public sector is operating.

In the foreword for the report, auditor-general Grant Hehir said the creation of two additional departments could impact the office’s performance audit delivery.

“While the additional funding has alleviated some budgetary pressures in the delivery of our products, the increasing demand for audit-related expertise has led to a competitive recruitment environment, tight labour market and increased costs associated with contracted staff.

“We have identified that maintaining resourcing requirements is a strategic risk for the organisation, across all audit disciplines,” the auditor-general said.

Hehir noted three areas in which the public sector has “regularly” fallen short of expectations: cybersecurity, procurement, and grants administration.

On cybersecurity, Hehir said it was disappointing to consistently observe “optimism bias” and a lack of analysis in an area with an evolving risk.

The auditor-general further noted on procurement the sector fails to meet value for money and often an absence of open competition.

“Poor entity practices related to planning, record keeping, contract management, negotiation, risk management, and probity raise questions about whether the professionalisation of procurement should be a priority within the public sector,” Hehir said.

An absence of transparency in grant administration was another issue from Hehir, similar to issues flagged in the pork-barrelling report by think tank The Grattan Institute earlier this week.

On its own performance, ANAO met five out of seven performance measures for its assurance audit services and five out of six performance measures for its performance audit services, the annual report found.

Only half of its measures for relationships and corporate and professional services were met — three out of six.

From the ANAO Annual Report 2021–22

The report found 61% of entities addressed “moderate and significant findings” made by the ANAO within one year of the ANAO reporting, not meeting its target of 90%.

However, within two years, 86% of recommendations from an audit had been implemented, surpassing the ANAO’s target of 70%.

The ANAO did not meet its target 40 appearances and submissions to parliament, appearing in 34 in total.

The agency noted a decline in requested private briefings to parliamentarians from 10 to 25 from last year’s report, attributing the decline to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The cost for each performance audit was $486,000, down 6.6% from the previous period.

However, last year’s cost was $520,000, 18% up from the period before. The cheapest cost per audit reported was in 2018-19, when the average cost was $419,000.

The office did meet other targets, including the number of performance reports prepared for parliament and the rate of agreement to its recommendations (96% of a 90% target).

READ MORE:

Government cyber left wanting, warns official industry advisor CSIAC