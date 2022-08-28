Public servant opens up about being a LGBTI+ youth in regional Australia

Services Australia’s Nicky Bell shares her experience of growing up queer in a country town.

The government agency senior executive LGBTI+ ally said her childhood in regional Victoria was at times lonely and challenging because smaller populations meant there were fewer people to relate to.

“I grew up in a really small country town and went to primary school with 70 children and high school with 300 children,” Bell said.

“There were not a lot of people that I know were in the same boat as me.”

In a special message for Wear it Purple day (26 August) Bell wanted to share this advice to LGBTI+ youth: You are not alone.

“Hang in there, it does get better! And find the networks that will support you. Whether that’s at school, outside hobbies or family,” Bell said.

“Look online for support and connection.”

Wear It Purple is a movement that seeks to create supportive and inclusive environments for rainbow youth, with the message ‘Everyone has the right to be proud of who they are’.

“This year’s Wear It Purple [theme] artwork is a powerful message that closely aligns with my LGBTI+ Ally role. We welcome you, just as you are and we really embrace that diversity at Services Australia,” Bell said.

At Services Australia, Bell is the national manager for operational planning — health (Medicare). She said the agency was an active supporter and friend of the LGBTI+ community. All staff and customers should know they were safe and welcome to be themselves completely.

“I want to work with our staff and customers to find ways to improve that sense of support and acceptance.”

Wear It Purple day is a chance for allies to actively take steps and be visible in the workplace and the community.

Bell said a lot had changed in terms of both community attitudes and workplace inclusivity over the span of her career.

“It’s actually an opportunity to recognise past struggles and how we’re coming together now in a supportive environment and letting current and future generations know they are welcome here,” she said.

This year Services Australia was recognised with ‘Gold’ employer status at the Australian LGBTQ Inclusion Awards, for the second year in a row.

