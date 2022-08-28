Terms of reference for 2022 federal election inquiry released

Forcing political parties, their candidates, and independents to make real-time disclosures of donations is one of several key changes to electoral laws the Joint Standing Committee into Electoral Matters wants to explore in an inquiry looking at the conduct of the 2022 Federal Election.

The terms of reference of the inquiry released last week earmarks real-time disclosures, campaign expenditure caps, boosting the electoral participation of First Nations peoples, and getting ‘truth in political advertising’ laws in place as headline items for discussion.

Campaign expenditure became a matter of controversy during the campaign when mining magnate Clive Palmer’s political play spent tens of millions on advertising across mainstream media in the lead-up to and during the election campaign to attempt to secure seats in both the house of representatives and the senate. One United Australia Party senator was elected as a result of that effort, and that is Victorian Senator Ralph Babet who is the parliamentary leader of the party.

Debate also surrounded the funding model for the various ‘teal’ candidates provided by Climate 200 and whether the funding provided came with agreements that they would vote a specific way on issues of interest to Climate 200.

Another matter that is set to cause further debate is whether there should be an increase in the number of senators for the states and territories in parliament to better reflect the proportion of voters the Northern Territory and Australian Capital Territory represent.

Committee chair Kate Thwaites said the inquiry was important as it is one of the ways in which people can ensure Australia’s democracy remains ‘strong’.

The committee has flagged it welcomes submissions from people across the entire spectrum irrespective of whether it is an organisation like the Australian Electoral Commission or a voter wanting to raise an issue about the conduct of the election earlier this year.

Other issues the committee said it wanted to explore include accessibility of enrolment and voting for persons with a disability; voting rights of Australians abroad, Australian permanent residents and new Australian citizens; and New Zealand citizens residing in Australia.

