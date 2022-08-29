ACOSS calls for Jobseeker increase in jobs and skills summit proposal

The Australian Council of Social Services (ACOSS) has released its plan for the upcoming jobs and skills summit, which will be held later this week.

ACOSS proposals include setting up strategic workforce planning through Jobs and Skills Australia, setting up an advisory council to government made up of business, unions, civil society and academia experts, and raising Jobseeker from $46 to $70 a day ($322 to $490 a week).

In a statement, ACOSS acting chief executive Edwina MacDonald said the summit was time for collaboration with the government to ensure job security and to help those “stuck” on unemployment payments.

“Now is the time to go the last mile and provide every Australian with the opportunity for paid work. Our existing policies are built on a harsh and rigid compliance regime more likely to humiliate or stigmatise people than provide them with real work opportunities,” MacDonald said.

“If we are honest with ourselves we would admit programs such as work for the dole are more about crude, punitive victim blaming than about actively connecting people with employment.”

Speaking on ABC radio on Monday morning, independent senator David Pocock said he supported the ACOSS proposal to lift Jobseeker rates.

“I think to live on 46 bucks a day is incredibly difficult, if not impossible. So, we have to be looking after people who need that support to actually get back into the workforce,” Pocock said.

Other proposals by ACOSS include job training programs for those on unemployment payments for more than 12 months and the prioritisation of skilled migrants as part of Australia’s immigration policy.

“An annual job and training offer turns this thinking on its head,” MacDonald continued. “It recognises that it is legitimate and desirable for Government to actively prepare people for work and connect them with opportunities.

“To lift people out of poverty and strive for full employment, it is critical that we have adequate income support so that people can cover the basics and search for employment.”

The jobs and skills summit is set to go ahead on Thursday and Friday this week. The government hopes to bring together business, unions, civil society, and government to discuss Australia’s jobs and skills future.

Based on what comes out of the summit, Treasury is set to produce a whitepaper, with attendance to the summit invitation only from Treasury.

Minister for industry and science Ed Husic has already hosted several roundtables a couple of weeks ago, aimed at areas such as science and commercialisation, digital and tech skills, advanced technology, industrial unions, and artificial intelligence, as previously reported in The Mandarin.

