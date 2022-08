Review chair: Time to finish the three-year long conversation on APS reform

A former secretary and lead author of a hot-off-the-press Australian Public Service Hierarchy and Classification Review says the days of a bureaucracy operating in silos must come to an end if the government wants to adequately respond to the challenges of the future.

Dr Heather Smith has told The Mandarin that modern public servants should be thinking about issues and how the government responds to them more horizontally and with an interdisciplinary lens.

But over the years, APS culture, classification and hierarchy have had the effect of disempowering bureaucrats at the middle-management level, creating an aversion to dealing with risk management at lower levels and sending more work upwards for approvals.