NSW DCJ named Australia’s top public sector employer

A Randstad Employer Brand Research study has named the NSW Department of Communities and Justice as the top public sector employer in Australia.

Department of Communities and Justice secretary Michael Tidball said the staff at the department live by values of “service, trust, accountability, integrity and respect”.

“Our values drive our work and commitment to delivering a high standard of service to benefit the community of NSW,” the secretary added.

The department’s Human Resources executive director Catherine Carvolth added the research reflected the positive culture at the workplace.

“Employees in workplaces with values-led cultures are happier and more motivated, leading to better business and client outcomes, and this shines through in the findings of this study,” Carvolth said.

“We are very proud to be recognised as the number one public sector employee in Australia and value our 24,000 staff, who make it such a great place to work.”

The study, conducted by Kantar Australia, was based on 75 private and public sector organisations, with 6,001 members of the Australian general public taking part.

According to the study, the top-three most attractive sectors for employees were medical techonology (61%, up 3%), defence (56%, down 1%), and early learning (56%, no change).

The first ranking factor for choosing an employer was work-life balance (62%), followed by salary and benefits (56%) and then job security (56%).

The brand research further found women are more likely to desire work-life balance (69%), with men less likely (55%).

