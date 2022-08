Albanese unequivocal about empowering public service, rebuilding trust

Addressing the National Press Club to mark Labor’s first 100 days in government, the prime minister said an effective APS was critical to realising his vision for Australia’s brighter future.

Anthony Albanese used his speech on Monday to call for the reinvigoration of the altruism motivating the Australian Public Service to serve the community.

“Being in the public service is an honourable profession. People who are public servants don’t do it for the money — most of them could earn more in the private sector — they do it out of their commitment to public service,” Albanese said.