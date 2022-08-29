Hindsight can be a pompous thing

Former Howard minister Fran Bailey’s recent remarks on why Scott Morrison was shuffled out of his role as the chief of Tourism Australia in 2006 have attracted attention.

Bailey is quoted in The Age as saying Morrison’s behaviours in his time at Tourism Australia were the same that saw him accumulate ministerial appointments as prime minister. She said it reminded her of kids collecting coins, stamps, or trading cards.

She may as well have kept her silence, because the Monday-morning quarterbacks began their pushback on digital forums such as Twitter.

Questions and arguments raised on social media included criticism of Bailey for not speaking up earlier to warn people of[ Morrison’s behaviour. Her comments were dismissed as “too little, too late”.

Let’s deal with the Bailey criticism in a way that would be understood by a preschooler. It is strange that some grown-ups seem to find this difficult.

Bailey’s relationship with Morrison at the time of his termination as Tourism Australia’s top banana was that of an employer-employee. He was moved on and various people have tried, over the years, to get specific reasons why.

This was back in 2006. Bailey clearly made a judgement based on a set of facts and circumstances that were available to her at the time that Morrison needed to be shown the door.

It appears that community antipathy towards Morrison has clouded the judgement of people when considering Bailey’s role in sacking Morrison.

Bailey as minister had taken action to deal with an issue related to an employee. Who in their right mind expects that the reasons for dismissing an employee are going to be hawked about in a future public square?

Consider the precedent set up by this.

Imagine Person A leaves the public service to run for politics. Person A gets preselection in a party that is not in government or is an independent. Then, something that happened in Person A’s public service tenure suddenly emerges in a smear sheet in the middle of their campaign. What would Bailey’s critics do then?

A second factor is the commentary is proffered by people looking at facts with the luxury of 20/20 hindsight.

None of Bailey’s critics looking in their rear-view mirror appears to have considered the need to reflect on the time and place in which these matters unfolded.

They could never walk in Bailey’s shoes because they do not have access to all of the relevant facts and circumstances to which she, as a minister, had access at that time.

The currently public fracas over a former minister’s reflections should not overshadow the fact that prime minister Anthony Albanese has announced an inquiry into what could be euphemistically called ‘ministrygate’.

This inquiry will be headed by former High Court justice Virginia Bell and will seek to establish what occurred during the period Morrison had secured appointments to five other ministries in addition to that of PM&C.

The inquiry, which has to report back to government by 25 November 2022, gives Bell what is effectively three months to seek out the relevant facts and circumstances.

It is important to note that the Attorney-General’s department will be administering the inquiry given PM&C is a key department in the spotlight for the inquiry.

What Bell finds in her journey over the next three months will be important and everyone should be open to learning from any recommendations she may make at the relevant time. Any other noise is simply a distraction not worthy of needless amplification.

READ MORE:

Malcolm Turnbull: Who knew and didn’t act on Scott Morrison’s power grab?