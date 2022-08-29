New Secretaries’ Charter reflects modern times

Bernard Salt, executive director at The Demographics Group, was impressed when he spoke to The Mandarin about the new Secretaries’ Charter of Leadership that was made public last week.

Salt said the charter reflected the modern day, particularly when compared to the inflexible working world of the 1980s.

“Today, where there is a skill shortage and there is such an emphasis on knowledge workers in particular in the public sector, then you need to be able to cultivate the right team environment, the right esprit de corps,” the executive director told The Mandarin.

Salt added the value listed as “collaborate not compete to succeed as a team” was something that leads to a strengthening of decision-making, particularly when it comes to more seasoned leaders.

“There’s the thinking that: ‘Well, I’ve had more lived experience, more experience, therefore, it’s my way or highway’.

“But if you value the opinion of others, you are more open to a variety, or a diversity of thought, and input. And if your life experience in your view is robust, and is right and correct, it will withstand the comparison with other competing views.”

He made a comparison between both the public and private sectors, noting organisations in both fields are structured in how the leadership ladder is climbed.

“Corporate life is very hierarchical. You start off with a wide intake of graduates and you whittle down,” Salt said.

Salt observed that in the realm of professional services — as in the Big Four accounting firms — change happens every 12 months, to keep up with market demands.

“My observation was that [professional services] were extraordinarily responsive to market realities or conditions… you could see them sort of changing their configuration, their behaviour, their logic, their marketing, in order to fit with the values of modern-day society,” Salt said.

The chair of an independent review, Dr Helen Smith, echoed similar sentiments to The Mandarin, telling senior journalist Melissa Coade that it was standard outside of the public sector for organisations to review themselves regularly.

“If you think about other organisations, it’s a pretty normal process to think and review the adaptiveness of your institution or organisation to deal with the challenges and opportunities,” Smith said.

Salt also made the point that cultural change starts from the “bottom-up”, beginning with graduate recruitment.

“Unless the recruiting process is finely attuned to the values, behaviour, expectations, and aspirations of 21-year-olds, 22-year-olds who are at the cutting edge of the next generation of workers, then those workers will make another choice,” the executive director said.

