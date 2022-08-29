Interactive: who supplies and receives arms?

By James Goldie

August 30, 2022
cargo-ship
Every year, billions of dollars in weapons and other military equipment is shipped across the globe. (Hor/Adobe)

Every year, billions of dollars in weapons and other military equipment is shipped across the globe. Explore these transfers in our new interactive map.

Using data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, 360info has revealed the complex web of arms transfers across the globe each year.

These transfers aren’t just guns: they include air defence systems, armoured vehicles, artillery, engines, missiles, naval weapons, satellites, sensors and other kinds of military equipment.

Use the filter at the bottom of the map to focus on a particular supplier or recipient, or drag the slider to see how transfers have changed over the last 70 years.

Every year, billions of dollars in weapons and other military equipment is shipped across the globe. Explore these transfers in our new interactive map.

Using data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, 360info has revealed the complex web of arms transfers across the globe each year.

These transfers aren’t just guns: they include air defence systems, armoured vehicles, artillery, engines, missiles, naval weapons, satellites, sensors and other kinds of military equipment.

Interactive map of arms transfers each year since 1950. James Goldie, 360info. Data: Stockholm International Peace Research Institute

Originally published under Creative Commons by 360info™.

READ MORE:

No one does self-interested arms deals like the French

About the author
mm

By James Goldie

James Goldie is Data and Digital Storytelling Lead, 360info.

Tags: armed conflict arms trade weaponry weapons trade

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Mandarin Premium

Insights & analysis that matter to you

Subscribe for only $5 a week

 

Get Premium Today