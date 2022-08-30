DPS new social media policy ‘too restrictive’

An updated social media policy for the Department of Parliamentary Services (DPS) requires a manager’s sign-off before staff can post work-related content to social media.

A DPS spokesperson told The Mandarin the change comes after the department was pursued for liability in legal proceedings involving social media posts made by an employee.

“The DPS social media policy incorporates the implications of the High Court’s judgments in the separate matters of Banerji and Voller.

“The policy was amended following legal proceedings in which the department was named as the second respondent for vicariously liability for copyright infringement and defamation,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the new policy, first reported by The Canberra Times, would not prevent staff from engaging in debate on social media. Before updating the policy, DPS had also consulted with employees and relevant unions, including the Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU).

“The CPSU raised no concerns at the time and provided no feedback,” the spokesperson said.

Andrew Hughes, a management lecturer at ANU’s College of Business & Economics, was highly critical of the policy, telling The Mandarin he believed it meant public servants were less likely to blow the whistle about wrongdoings.

Hughes was specifically critical of the decision to approve a social media post lay with one decision-maker.

“If you’ve got questions about power, questions about career path, it’s really threatening in a way because of that reason.

“It’s not as though it’s been examined by a committee who may be more impartial, independent, or look at it from the perspective of what may hurt the organisation itself directly.

“It gets into: who’s going to challenge their boss? And who does challenge their boss on something like that?” the academic said.

Hughes pointed to the Coaldrake report into the Queensland public service, which called for public sector culture where open, constructive criticism was encouraged and whistleblowers were better protected.

“It doesn’t mean, obviously, [that] people can get on and just go nuts on social media about anything and everything,” Hughes said.

“But I think what it does mean is that there has to be a more accepting culture that people will post things, at times, which may be at odds with organisations within government.”

University of Sydney’s Dr Peter Chen made similar points, adding that going through a process, however quick the turnaround, defeats the purpose of timeliness in social media posts.

“There’s clearly an argument about the way the DPS needs to be seen as fair dealing in their relations within parliament, as well as professional issues about risky speech,” the senior lecturer in government and international relations said.

“But that does need to be balanced by the fact that employers take on a degree of risk in their employment relationships […] If you allow your organisation to be overly governed by risk, then you effectively allow any possible litigant to set your communications policy for you,” Chen said.

Drawing the line at what is and isn’t a work-related post can fall into muddy waters, Chen added.

“This is a cultural thing about the way that the public and private worlds have broken down.

“Employers may bemoan this, but they’ve also encouraged it to some degree: expecting employees to be ‘always on’ and also wanting employees to use their social media to promote positive projects or activities that stem from one’s employment,” he said.

