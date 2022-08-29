Comments open for small business tax changes

The federal government has issued two exposure drafts on tax measures related to small businesses, that were in the March 29 federal Budget but require legislation to become effective.

A Morrison government policy to give small business tax deductions for training up team members as well as implementing cloud or digital technology was in the most recent federal Budget but the measures were not legislated.

Exposure drafts of the bills that give effect to these two measures have been released for consultation for a limited period of time to obtain from the community.

There is a three-week comment period for both measures that ends on 19 September 2022.

An explanatory document on the skills and training boost measure says that the objective of the draft bill is to enhance the skill base of people working in small businesses.

“Small businesses will have access to a bonus deduction equal to 20 per cent of eligible expenditure on external training for employees, helping to address skills shortages by upskilling existing staff or training new staff,” the document says.

“The new tax incentive, which is available until 30 June 2024, will also create opportunities for employees to enhance their skills and contribute to the growth of the small business.”

Small businesses needing to move more quickly to adopt digital technology will be able to get a similar deduction, but this deduction disappears from the books a year earlier than the training measure.

“The Technology Investment Boost will support digital adoption by small businesses (with aggregated annual turnover less than $50 million) by providing a bonus 20 per cent tax deduction for eligible expenditure incurred on expenses and depreciating assets that support digital operations,” an outline of the measure published by Federal Treasury says.

“The boost will apply from 7:30 pm (AEDT) on 29 March 2022 until 30 June 2023. An annual cap will apply so that expenditure up to $100,000 will be eligible for the boost, with the bonus deduction capped at $20,000 per year.”

