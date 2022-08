Demarcations fade as NSW Police activate cyber operations hub

Almost exactly 20 years after the New South Wales Police secured Australia’s first hacking conviction against a 22-year-old Bankstown man for exfiltrating more than 400,000 user names and passwords from Optus, the ribbon has officially been cut on its own Cyber Security Operations Centre (CSOC).

Part of a $25 million state cyber security uplift announced in December 2020 under the $2.1 billion Digital Restart Fund, the facility, at a protected location, is a direct response to NSW Police systems and assets becoming a key target for both criminal and state-sponsored hackers.

Officially, the new facility has been positioned as a protective, defensive facility to keep out the baddies sniffing for vulnerabilities or potential exploits of NSW Police and sensitive government systems after a spate of sophisticated attacks.