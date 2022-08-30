National gender pay gap widens to 14.1%

The Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) said the gender pay gap was widening in Australia.

Equal pay day (29 August) marked the 60 additional days after the end of the financial year that Australian women must work to earn the same annual salary earned by men.

WGEA’s gender pay gap measures the difference in average weekly full-time base salary earnings of women and men, expressed as a percentage of men’s earnings. It is a measure of women’s overall position in the paid workforce and does not compare like roles.

Australia’s national gender pay gap, which currently sits at 14.1%, has widened by 0.3 percentage points over the past six months.

On average, women working full-time earned $1,609 per week while men working full-time earned $1,872.90.

While the pay gap between women and men has been improving among public servants since at least 2017, according to a report released earlier this month, the overall gap remains at 6%.

“A continuing increase in female representation at most senior classifications has influenced this change,” the report said

In 2021 the average gender pay gap trends showed men taking home more money at the APS 6 and EL 1 levels (by 0.2% and 9.5% more respectively). However, women took home more compared to their male colleagues at lower pay grades of APS 4 and 5 levels (with mean earnings 0.2% and 0.3% less).

WGEA’s director Mary Wooldridge said the agency was working closely with employers on their gender equality policies, and urged more employers to take an active role in tackling the gender pay gap, through auditing, targets, and more family-friendly leave arrangements.

“We encourage all employers to take gender equality seriously, incorporate it into their business strategy and to take action to address it. This will be good for business and good for all Australians,” Woolridge said.

“While the gender pay gap persists, women’s skills, capabilities and potential are not being fully realised or valued.”

Employers who have already embraced these practices and incorporated gender equality as a core part of their business strategy are also reporting to WGEA benefits to employee recruitment and retention, productivity and company profits.

The gender pay gap is not an abstract issue. According to Wooldridge, the material consequences for women are greater than ever.

“While women are earning less, they’re spending the same as men on the essentials we all need to survive.

“An inflation rate of 6.1% is greatly increasing the cost of living, making daily essentials like fruit and vegetables, fuel, electricity and rent more and more expensive.

“The gender pay gap means many women now find it even harder to make ends meet,” she said.

The gender pay gap has repercussions beyond quality of life for Australian women. Research into the gendered division of retirement incomes and domestic and family violence also shows the relative lack of financial security for women is a common factor as to why people do not leave abusive relationships and are more likely to face financial difficulties in retirement.

According to WGEA, a lack of workplace-specific data was hindering efforts towards gender pay equity, and other advocates argue pay transparency is one of the most important measures employers can take for women.

Recommendation 2 of the WGEA Review Report, published in March 2022, recommended the Workplace Gender Equality Act (Cth) 2012 be amended to allow WGEA to publish gender pay gap information at an employer level as an overall figure and by quartile.

In the view of economist and author Alison Pennington, pay transparency is vital to closing the gender pay gap.

“Pay secrecy clauses press the ‘mute button’ on that structural discrimination.

“It prevents the information being gathered that is necessary to effectively bargain and put forward the case for your skills and your capacities,” Pennington said.

