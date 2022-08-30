Tourism must play a role in jobs and skills summit, says minister

Minister for trade and tourism Don Farrell has argued tourism must play a factor in the outcomes of the jobs and skills summit, which is set to go forth on Thursday and Friday.

Farrell is hosting his own summit on tourism in Canberra today, with 100 tourism industry representatives attending.

“The visitor economy, from hospitality to tourism businesses, is still facing significant worker and skills shortages — exacerbated by the pandemic and inaction of the former government — and this is constraining recovery,” the minister said.

Farrell added he was looking forward to hearing from tourism representatives about how to make a sustainable tourism industry.

“Australia has some of the most unique and in-demand experiences anywhere in the world. I am committed to doing everything I can to help our tourism industry recover and return to the economic powerhouse we know it to be,” Farrell said.

Tourism has been an area hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with border closures affecting the number of visitors to Australia.

Farrell is not the only minister to host their own consultation, with industry, with minister for industry and science Ed Husic having hosted his own roundtables with industries relevant to his portfolio.

“The Albanese Government knows that the best results are only possible when industry, unions, and government all work together to take Australia forward,” Farrell added.

The much-discussed jobs and skills summit later this week will see unions, employers, civil society and governments coming together in Canberra to discuss the future of Australia’s workforce.

Treasury is expected to release a whitepaper from the outcomes of the summit.

The Australian Council of Social Services (ACOSS) has called for an increase in Jobseeker payments, amongst several other recommendations, ahead of the summit.

