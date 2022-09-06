CSIRO remains ready to support Artemis I launch

The launch of NASA’s Artemis I rocket has been postponed for a second time due to engine issues, with the first launch delayed due to liquid hydrogen leaks.

According to NASA spokesperson Rachel Kraft, the launch was scrubbed on September 3 when teams identified a liquid hydrogen leak while loading the propellant into the core stage of the space launch system rocket.

Kraft said NASA engineers would be examining data collected at the site closely.

“That will inform a decision on whether to perform work to replace a seal either at the pad, where it can be tested under cryogenic conditions, or inside the vehicle assembly building,” she said

The mission is supported by members of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation’s (CSIRO) Canberra Deep Space Communication Complex (CDSCC).

CSIRO space and astronomy spokesperson Glen Nagle said that while the delay was disappointing, CSIRO remained ready to support the launch when it was ready.

“It’s vital all systems are go before launch,” he said.

“The CDSCC’s support will centre around tracking and communications, including the deployment of a small fleet of miniature satellites called “cubesats”.

CSIRO has supported NASA missions since the early 1960s. Tracking stations in Canberra and Western Australia, along with CSIRO’s Parkes radio telescope, Murriyang, returned data, voice communications, and the historic TV images of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the Moon.

Prior to the cancelled launch, CSIRO executive director Professor Elanor Huntington said CSIRO was proud to be supporting NASA’s return to the Moon.

“CSIRO’s long-standing relationship with NASA stretches back more than 60 years, creating breakthrough solutions from science, and fuelled by our shared ambition to push the boundaries of imagination to benefit life back on Earth,” Huntington said.

“Australia was there for the first Moon landing and CSIRO is excited to be there for when NASA lands the first woman and the first person of colour on the moon in the 2020s.

“Our expert team at the Canberra Deep Space Communication Complex, and their sister Deep Space Network stations located in Spain and the USA, will provide around-the-clock coverage of the mission.”

CSIRO’s Parkes radio telescope also provided ground station support for commercial lunar landings under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative, including a five-year agreement with Houston-based aerospace company Intuitive Machines to support multiple lunar missions, including their first flight.

Artemis I is to be the first of three increasingly complex missions aimed toward a human return to the Moon, set for the middle of the decade. When it launches, the 42-day mission will orbit the moon before returning to Earth for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

The next available timeframe for launch starts on September 19 due to the complex orbital mechanics involved in launching to the Moon.