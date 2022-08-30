LNP lobs cupcakes at potential Army vehicle cuts

Intensifying speculation that the Army’s Land 400 Phase 3 project to deliver “Infantry Fighting Vehicles” could be pruned by defence minister Richard Marles has prompted another ugly skirmish in the culture wars, as Queenslanders fret over the future of the massive tank-building exercise.

The federal opposition on Tuesday mounted a fresh-baked-goods attack on the government’s revelation that it will soon lift the so-called “rainbow ban” at Defence events imposed by now opposition leader Peter Dutton, claiming a “woke agenda” was being put before “capability”.

Shadow assistant minister for Defence and member for Herbert Phillip Thompson accused Marles of “a complete subversion of priorities” over the lifting of the ban on diversity-themed Defence events like morning teas, seeking to link it to the Defence Strategic Review.

“Just weeks ago, the Albanese Government announced details of the Defence Strategic Review, appointing former CDF Angus Houston and former Defence Minister Stephen Smith to run it,” Thompson said in a statement titled “Capability – not Cupcakes – for #yourADF.”

“Yet just twenty days on from that announcement, the Government is fixated on Defence being a petri dish for social engineering and “inclusive events”,” Thompson continued.

Thompson’s electorate of Herbert, which includes Townsville, where the Army and its armoured vehicles have a very big physical and economic presence, is likely to cop a direct hit in the event Land 400 is scaled back.

Queensland and Victoria previously slugged it out as competitors over which state Land 400 Phase 2 (combat reconnaissance vehicle) would be based, with the Victorians spruiking a long heritage in advanced and automotive manufacturing and offering up the shuttered Holden factory at Fishermans Bend as a new precinct.

While politics is never absent from the choice of location for major defence projects, one luxury the previous Coalition government enjoyed was that it pitted two Labor state governments against each other, with military builder Rheinmetall and Queensland winning the Phase 2 bid for 211 Boxer vehicles. The Queensland government can’t get enough of the big ticket project.

Some military analysts have been vocally sceptical about whether a big fleet of armoured vehicles is the right strategy for Australia’s defence forces.

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s Michael Shoebridge published an analysis this month describing the Defence Strategic Review as “an exploding suitcase of challenges to resolve by March 2023.”

“Smith and Houston will need to confront the ugly fact that Defence’s current plans are already unaffordable despite the large and growing defence budget the Albanese government has committed to,” Shoebridge said.

“Nasty choices and sub-optimal trade-offs are needed before any new ideas that take money are even put forward.

“And the only mega project not yet agreed to that can provide potential savings is the $20-27bn Army plan to buy an additional 450 heavily armoured vehicles for purposes that aren’t clearly connected to Australia’s needs in our region,” Shoebridge said.

READ MORE:

Marles terminates Dutton’s rainbow ban at Defence