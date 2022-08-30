How the Jobs Summit can crack open the potential of the care economy

No one is looking for this week’s Jobs and Skills Summit to provide a panacea for all of Australia’s intersecting challenges, but almost everyone is hoping for a turning point, an agenda that charts the way forward.

How we bring our country’s care economy to maturity needs to be a strong focus at the summit and be equally placed with the priorities of the technology economy.

Our current care economy (health, education and community services) cannot attract and retain workers to meet the needs of a structurally ageing population, NDIS expectations for disability supports, and childcare. A total of 85% of care workers is female, with 28% born in non-English speaking countries. Too many lack secure work arrangements. Workers in care sectors are paid 33% less, on average, than workers in other sectors. Fundamental changes are needed to ensure jobs in the care sector are attractive and rewarding.

Like most other NGOs in Australia and organisations in other sectors, we have been running 20% under in our workforce for more than 18 months, leaving a significant gap in our ability to respond to the need of the communities we operate in. An agenda that addresses this shortage in labour supply and skills mix, resources and funding arrangements, and system governance that drives quality and value for money for citizens will benefit the care economy and, in turn, the quality of life for all Australians.

Action is required on three fronts: migration targeted to the needs of human services, a focus on skills and training, and maturing the care economy.

1. Migration targeted to the needs of the care economy

Increased migration is crucial to meeting the needs for medium- and high-skilled workers in the care sector. As has been discussed in the lead-up to the summit, it is sensible to use annual take-home pay of $85,000-$95,000 as a straightforward benchmark for assessing skill level rather than relying on a laundry list of specific skills. Migration settings that attract the specific skills required by the care economy, such as allied health professionals and psychologists, are needed. These migration settings and other incentives must also encourage immigration to regional, rural and remote areas, to offset the gravitation of people to major cities.

2. Skills and training

Australia needs better pathways for skills and training in human services to create opportunities and lift pay for lower-skilled workers as well as improve the quality of care. Government should recognise and resource human service providers that train their workforce through in-house and on-the-job training, complementing the VET and university systems. Service providers currently deliver this training out of thin margins, which limits training volumes. Resourced properly, this would be an effective way to rapidly expand the care workforce, addressing shortages at the lower skills levels of the care economy.

As migration opens up, human service providers could also look to attract and employ the partners of highly skilled migrants, further building their capabilities and giving them an opportunity to contribute to, and feel valued by, their new communities.

3. Maturing the care economy

Australia has yet to develop a mature care economy. While the care sector delivers for many, anyone who has followed the recent royal commissions into aged care and disability knows that too many people fall through the cracks of systems that are overworked, underfunded, and overdue for structural reform.

Improving the quality and reliability of care is central to the productivity agenda for human services, in addition to delivering a given level of service more efficiently as the sector scales up to meet rising demand.

Better and more reliable care requires a workforce sized to meet demand and improved worker skills rewarded by higher take-home pay.

Systems change is also required to drive higher quality and reliability in the care sector, and ensure value for money. Current approaches focus too little on value and too much on cost. Our human services system must enable innovation and flexibility, in return for clear accountability and greater transparency. Good performance should be rewarded, and poor performance identified and addressed. Regulation, accreditation, and consumer choice are each important. Public funding levels and arrangements need to be reviewed, and aggregate funding increased to enable appropriate quality care.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese has said, “We will look after the young, we will look after the sick, we will look after our older Australians. No one held back. No one left behind.”

A robust care economy is essential to this, and the Jobs and Skills Summit is essential to creating the agenda for how we get there.

READ MORE:

ACOSS calls for Jobseeker increase in jobs and skills summit proposal