Six ways government can boost pandemic emergency response in Australia

A new CSIRO report offers a roadmap for the government to reckon with future pandemic outbreaks, highlighting six science and technology areas that will help boost national preparedness.

According to the national science agency, immediate investment across the identified areas will ensure the nation is well placed to respond to any future virulent outbreak.

The priority funding areas include:

National coordination of governance and strategies,

Coordination of clinical trials,

International cooperation and coordination,

Community-centric engagement and trust in institutions,

Resilient infrastructure and supply chains, and

A responsive regulatory and funding system.

According to Australia’s deputy chief medical officer Dr Sonya Bennet, prioritising these areas will go some way to lessening the social, health and economic impacts should another pandemic take place. A cross-sectoral response and strategy was needed to prepare the country for more such threats in the future, she added.

“The science and technology priorities for improvement presented here have been, and will continue to be, important to pandemic preparedness in Australia,” Bennett said.

“This is particularly true for zoonoses which are the primary driver of pandemics and where a ‘One Health’ approach will be critical.”

Writing the foreword of the report, Dr Bennett said the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic — the most significant world pandemic the world has seen since the 1918 influenza outbreak — was yet unknown. Even this level of uncertainty could have been much worse, she suggested, without national planning efforts to prepare for a public health emergency between 2004 and 2017.

“The foundations of Australia’s COVID-19 public health response were agile early risk assessments leading to international border closures, high case and contact ascertainment and management, public health strategies to control transmission, and high vaccination coverage,” Bennet said, underscoring a workforce capability attribute top mandarins are attempting to cultivate for a stronger, future-ready APS.

“However, in a rapidly evolving and changing situation, rapid and agile decisions are often required to manage the public health impact in the face of a dearth of evidence and uncertainty.

“There are still many lessons to be learned from Australia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic to inform and improve our response to any future pandemics,” she said.

The deputy chief noted COVID-19 was not the only national public health threat in 2022. A coordinated federal response was also needed to deal with the incursion and spread of Japanese Encephalitis Virus (JEV) into mainland Australia in March.

Dr Bennet said an effective government response to this virus depended on existing government health committees, engagement with external experts and committees, and whole-of-government leadership and responsiveness at all levels — including at the industry and community levels.

“Planning and preparedness for future infectious disease outbreaks, building on lessons learned, will continue to require cross sectoral engagement and coordination across a range of areas,” she said.

Strengthening Australia’s Pandemic Preparedness made a total of 20 recommendations, based on consultations with 146 experts across government, industry and the research sector. The report said that to be effective, action on the recommendations should be led by federal authorities with the support of other levels of government.

“These [science and technology priority] areas do not operate in isolation and investments in one area can pay dividends for others,” the report said.

“As such, it is important to consider these linkages, and associated data flows, standards and stakeholders, when developing solutions in these areas and implementing the proposed recommendations.”

In a joint statement with industry and science minister Ed Husic, health minister Mark Butler said the analysis considered how authorities could be better placed to act “faster, more decisively, and in a more informed way”.

“The delivery of greater vaccine manufacturing capabilities in Australia is a great step towards future preparations and driving research into other viruses means our health experts are well placed to respond quickly to an emerging threat,” Butler said.

Husic added the government’s commitment to preparedness was demonstrated by its backing of the Melbourne-based mRNA vaccine production facility run by Moderna. He also pointed to medical supply chains through the National Reconstruction Fund being supported by the $1.5 billion Medical Manufacturing Fund.

“This important report from CSIRO will help prepare Australia for future pandemic threats,” Husic said.

The report was developed as part of the CSIRO’s Infectious Disease Resilience Mission.

