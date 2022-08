Jobs and skills: Where are the economic rationalists when you need them?

When the delegates assemble in Canberra at the Jobs and Skills Summit this Thursday and Friday, we can be sure the government will be eager to produce some announceables, to demonstrate its skill in consensus-building. Given that business and labour, reportedly each offered some 30% of the attendees, will together have a majority voice at the summit, the government no doubt will be particularly eager to identify common ground between groups representing employers and employees.

Business unions and employee unions can disagree fiercely over wage rises, migration caps and industrial bargaining, but they can be guaranteed to join forces in advocating for infrastructure projects. Both like having a large pipeline of projects on the horizon, to increase demand from clients and to avoid the deskilling associated with boom-bust timetables.

However, budgetary provision for glamorous construction projects comes at the expense of every other service that governments deliver: there is an opportunity cost for every project, no matter how many jobs it creates. Modern large-scale infrastructure projects are too often a form of unproductive terminal consumption and in terms of economic value created, perform very poorly. Let’s examine critically how economic value is assessed.