APS Academy calls for collaborators on microcredentials

The APS Academy is calling for expressions of interest regarding the development of its first microcredential: Evaluating Regulatory Systems.

A microcredential is a certification of assessed learning or competency that can contribute to an Australian Qualifications Framework (AQF) award.

To ensure this microcredential is contemporary, relevant and fit for purpose, the Academy is calling for expressions of interest from practitioners to participate in a range of review activities.

This opportunity will allow practitioners to contribute to the development of Evaluating Regulatory Systems and offer them a chance to pilot the microcredential in early 2023, prior to general release.

The Evaluating Regulatory Systems microcredential will be developed at a Master’s level with the University of Melbourne, and offer participants an articulated pathway into a full qualification.

Offered over six weeks, the program is designed to develop critical analytical skills in participants by exploring the complex and dynamic nature of regulatory systems, and provide learners with a set of analytical tools and concepts for evaluating regulation in any domain of social and economic activity.

This supports the development of evaluation capability across the APS, which was a key need highlighted by the 2019 Thodey Review Our Public Service, Our Future. Independent Review of the Australian Public Service.