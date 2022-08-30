CEDA: Australian growth requires reinvigoration of migration settings

The Committee for Economic Development Australia (CEDA) has called for an ambitious reset on immigration policy, arguing the country must do more to compete in the global talent race.

A new report produced by the think tank says since Australia’s COVID-19 border restrictions were eased, the nation’s migration system has only been playing catch up.

According to Jarrod Ball, businesses and prospective migrants experienced a “cumbersome, complex and uncertain” system. A different and more efficient system will be needed to meet Australia’s skills and worker crisis, the CEDA chief economist added, arguing government moves to lift permanent migration caps did not go far enough.

“Businesses are increasingly resorting to labour agreements with the federal government, as standard temporary or permanent visa programs fail to meet their needs,” Ball said.

“There are over 1,000 such agreements currently in place, increasing almost two-fold in the last 18 months.”

CEDA published its paper Unlocking Skilled Migration ahead of the Jobs and Skills Summit in Canberra this week. The report estimates that Australia’s labour needs, traditionally buoyed by migrants who comprise about a third of the skills needed for the nation’s economy, will recover to pre-pandemic levels by 2024.

This forecast means for the next two years Australia will suffer 600,000 fewer people in the workforce since the mid-2020s. CEDA says about 83% of these migrants are generally of working age and highly skilled.

Ball further warned that government efforts should be focused on resourcing Home Affairs to deal with the “significant” administrative visa backlog. Blown-out waiting times had materially affected interest in migrating to Australia, he said, in addition to comparatively light support policies for migrants choosing to move to Canada or the UK.

“While interest in migrating to Australia is recovering, prolonged administrative delays and uncertainty risk cruelling the pitch to prospective migrants at a critical juncture in the recovery of global migration flows,” Ball said.

CEDA has recommended the government produce a visa backlog action plan for its October Budget, as well as a streamlined path for intra-company transfers of employees to Australia.

To make Australia’s migration system more competitive, the paper also suggested that:

A specific Essential Skills Visa be created to address the caring workforce deficit;

The creation of multiple skilled occupations lists to one expansive list with a consistent pathway to permanent residency; and

Ensuring Jobs and Skills Australia have the responsibility to advise on areas of training need and report on how training funds are allocated.

“The good news is the window of opportunity remains open for Australia — provided we move quickly with the right signals and settings — as global interest in migration to Australia has recovered to levels not seen since before the pandemic,” Ball said.

READ MORE:

New priority migration jobs a shot in the arm for Australia’s skills crisis, industry group says