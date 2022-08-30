Heads of ARC review named by education minister

The next steps of the review of the Australian Research Council (ARC) have been announced, with vice chancellor of the Queensland University of Technology Margaret Sheil to lead the review.

Others joining the review include professor of medicine at the University of Adelaide Mark Hutchinson and senior deputy-vice chancellor at La Trobe University Susan Dodds.

Education minister Jason Clare said those appointed bring with them experience in both STEM and the humanities.

“I am asking them to look at the role and purpose of the ARC within our research system so it can meet current and future needs and maintain the trust of the research sector.

“The review will complement a review of internal processes by the ARC that is already underway,” the minister said.

The minister said he wished the National Interest Test to be “clearer, simpler, and easily understood”, included in his letter of expectations to the ARC.

Group of Eight (Go8) chief executive Vicki Thomson welcomed the news, saying it was timely to review the Excellence in Research in Australia and develop a more modern, data-driven approach.

“The Go8 is committed to delivering world-class research which is in the national interest. Australia’s future prosperity will hinge on the capacity of our world-class researchers to undertake cutting-edge research to meet our national priorities and support our economy and society.

“It is imperative that the funding of this research reflect world’s best practice,” Thomson said.

Thomson added as the receiver of 70% of ARC funding allocations, the Go8 will work with government and the ARC to make it “fit for purpose”.

In July, Clare said the aim of the ARC review was to overhaul the government’s relationships with universities, as previously reported by The Mandarin.

“I am very conscious [of] what an incredible national asset this is. I know you employ more people than [in] mining or agriculture. That you’re our biggest export, that we don’t dig or drill out the ground. And that this brings with it more than just dollars,” Clare said at the time, talking to the Universities Australia gala dinner.