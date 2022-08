The importance of having a growth mindset as a senior public servant

Biosecurity has loomed large as a career interest for Agriculture Victoria’s legislative reform director, Kristen Duthie, but there are other skills and capabilities she has strengthened to get ahead professionally and deliver the best for the community.

The Melbourne-based public servant says that while biosecurity issues have received a lot of recent attention, particularly with the latest threat of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in the region, a sound biosecurity policy and good legislative framework go to the heart of national interest.

“I have worked in criminal law reform, in biosecurity and agriculture legislation, and then in Victoria with animal welfare and biosecurity legislation – the common thread is the regulatory and legislative reform projects,” Duthie told The Mandarin.