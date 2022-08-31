DSS questioned over absence of homelessness in disability strategy

During a public hearing as part of the disability royal commission, two senior public servants at the Department of Social Services were questioned over the absence of homelessness in Australia’s disability strategy.

Department of Social Service deputy secretaries Debbie Mitchell and Matthew Flavel appeared at the hearing on Wednesday morning to answer the commission’s questions.

When questioned about the absence, Mitchell defended homelessness as a priority area. Housing is included as a priority area.

The University of New South Wales compared the current strategy to the past one to determine what should go in, focusing on implementation.

“Rather than having homelessness as a particular individual strategy, I mean — there are many that we could have had.

“[UNSW] really looked at focusing on the protective factors for homelessness – so they really focused on education, justice system, employment,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell conceded that no express mention of homelessness could lead to it being overlooked by the strategy; however, he emphasised that organisations representing the homeless were part of the consultation process.

“There’s a risk in any consultation process that you that you may miss a cohort,” Mitchell said, adding that more than 3,000 people were consulted over two years when devising the strategy, as well as 35 focus groups and academic workshops.

Mitchell commented that the diversity within a group such as people with disability also resulted in difficulty in reaching consensus.

Flavel said a Productivity Commission review into the effectiveness of the national housing and homelessness agreement between federal and state and territory governments was due to be delivered to Treasury on Wednesday and made public in two weeks.

When asked if the agreement should be described as “weak” for not having a definition of homelessness, Flavel said “maybe”.

“It does reflect the fact that by being too precise with the definition, there is a risk, I guess, of missing out of the boundaries,” Flavel said.

Meanwhile, Mitchell agreed with a question put to her that there was a disconnect between the government’s housing and disability policies.

“I think going forward, absolutely, that they will be connected,” Mitchell said.

On what needs to be done at a commonwealth level, Mitchell said all new policy must take into account “the outcomes and priority areas for people with disability”. She added that the responsibility of providing social and community housing lay with states and territories.

“You can’t cure homelessness without housing availability,” Mitchell commented.

Flavel added it was within the purview of the NDIA to address homelessness.

The hearing was part of the 26th series of public hearings for the royal commission into violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation of people with disability, occurring from August 29 to September 2.

This series of hearings focused on issues of homelessness and insecure housing for people with disabilities.

The disability royal commission was established in April 2019, with a final report due to the government on 29 September 2023.

