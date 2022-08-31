National disaster agency up and running

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) will be operational from 1 September.

NEMA is responsible for national leadership and strategic coordination of emergencies and disaster preparedness, response, relief, recovery, reconstruction, risk reduction and resilience across all levels of government and sectors.

The new agency has been formed by amalgamating the resources of Emergency Management Australia and the National Recovery and Resilience Agency. Public servants across both agencies will continue to provide support to flood relief efforts under the new arrangement.

In a statement, minister for emergency management Murray Watt said bringing both functions under one umbrella would strengthen Australia’s preparedness, response and recovery from natural disasters.

“Previously Australia’s disaster response and recovery agencies were kept separate, but the new, single agency will provide end-to-end support,” Watt said.

“It will lead the commonwealth’s efforts to prepare for future disasters, respond when disaster strikes and remain deeply connected with communities during recovery.

Public servants in the agency are already collaborating with disaster and emergency response services at the state and territory levels in anticipation of an upcoming high-risk weather season.

The federal government hopes NEMA will deliver a more coordinated approach to emergency response and for future hazards facing the nation. In terms of emergency disaster preparation, it will also provide strategic oversight and guidance.

Watt said Australia’s long-term resilience and preparedness capability was critical in the face of longer and more intense natural disasters due to climate change. It was also important for this responsibility to be a government priority rather than something that falls on the shoulders of battlers during times of crisis.

“As well as costing lives and livelihoods, disasters cost Australia $38 billion per year on average, with that cost estimated to reach at least $73 billion per year by 2060,” the minister said.

“The best way we can collectively deal with more frequent and severe disasters is to be better prepared and adapt to the effects of climate change.

“That goes for the Australian government, just as it goes for disaster-prone communities.”

