Report shows more scientific solutions needed for future pandemic preparedness

Australia needs to invest more in research and development for pandemic preparedness, according to a new report released by the CSIRO.

According to the CSIRO, the COVID-19 pandemic has cost the Australian economy an estimated $144 billion, in addition to nearly 14,000 deaths. Social costs across mental health, education and childhood development were exacerbated by countermeasures like lockdowns and border closures.

Greg Williams, associate director of biosecurity at the science agency’s futures team, said Australia could better leverage science and technology to avoid the socioeconomic costs associated with blunt instruments like lockdowns and border closures.

“Their usefulness will vary by virus type, and they’re increasingly difficult to implement as the duration of pandemics extends,” Williams told a media briefing this week.

“Our premise is that Australia can better leverage science and technology to provide a wider range of complimentary preparedness and response approaches.”

The report, developed as part of CSIRO’s Infectious Disease Resilience Mission, found Australia would benefit from a more decentralised approach to vaccine manufacture, where smaller manufacturers across the country contribute to localised responses.

The advantages of small-scale manufacturing in Australia are manifold. Australia’s existing clinical trial infrastructure could be adapted to make vaccines on a small-to-medium scale at a lower cost than at larger facilities that are designed to operate at a national scale, and having more total manufacturers enables investment in a wider range of vaccine types as a hedge against future pandemics.

“The key message we heard from our stakeholders is that the idea of establishing small-scale manufacturing capability across a wider range of technologies was the best strategic direction for Australia,” Williams said.

“mRNA [vaccines] are something you’re no doubt familiar with, but we don’t know which vaccine technologies will be best suited to the next pandemic. Viral vectors and additional recombinant protein capability is perhaps the next logical step in broadening vaccine manufacturing capability here in Australia,” he added.

The report also noted Australia’s need for a decentralised network of manufacturers to help overcome the tyranny of distance and complexity of national supply chains, as well as providing a degree of protection against international market and supply chain shocks that slowed Australia’s COVID-19 vaccination strategy

“Building the manufacturing side of that clinical trial process could keep some of those products in Australia,” Williams said.

Earlier this week, science and Industry minister Ed Husic said the government had demonstrated its commitment to preparedness by backing Moderna’s Melbourne-based mRNA vaccine production facility and the $1.5 billion Medical Manufacturing Fund.

But Williams warned pandemic preparedness went beyond manufacturing capability. Contributing to the global knowledge base on diseases, and the development of “pre-clinical” solutions, like diagnostic tools, was just as or even more important in the long run, he said.

While a degree of government coordination and funding will be required, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations (CDMOs) will inevitably have a role to play in the development and maintenance of sovereign manufacturing capabilities.

“CDMOs have a more commercial focus, which can be really useful between pandemics to keep the facilities warm, and reduce the amount of heavy government intervention required,” Williams said.

“Keeping warm is really important for these types of facilities in between pandemics — we know that having a workforce ready to hit the ground running is really important.”

Principal research scientist at the Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness Michelle Baker agreed, explaining that productive partnerships between government, industry and other research groups were vital to accelerating pandemic preparedness work.

Baker said the mission going forward was to use Australian science and technology to help build the resilience of the Indo-Pacific region regarding disease preparedness, through improving their capacities in tandem with domestic capabilities. The new CSIRO report outlined six key science and technology areas of investment to this end.

While the report stopped short of calling for Australia’s answer to the US Centre for Disease control, Williams said greater national and international cooperation would be needed in the future.

“The challenge here globally is viral families with pandemic potential are, on average, poorly understood,” Williams said.

Infectious disease outbreaks are becoming more common and more severe, the CSIRO found. The report went on to identify Coronaviridae, Flaviviridae, Orthomyxoviridae, Paramyxoviridae and Togaviridae as virus families of particular concern to Australia.

The listing of Coronaviridae (coronavirus) and Orthomyxoviridae (Influenza) already pose a clear and present risk to life and livelihood in Australia. The less known Paramyxoviridae family includes viruses such as Hendra, which are fatal to both humans and livestock. Togaviridae includes a number of viruses causing swelling of the brain, including Ross River Fever. Flaviridiae includes Dengue fever, and Zika virus.

Diseases from all three families are typically spread by animals, including mosquitos and livestock, making their mutation and spread potentially unpredictable.

The Indo-Pacific is a hotspot for emerging diseases in four of the five families. Paramyxoviridae, which almost exclusively occurs in the Asia-Pacific, and vector-borne viruses from the Togaviridae and Flaviviridae are common.

Shrinking land sizes in small Pacific countries, and increasingly unpredictable weather in places like Pakistan, have been identified by the United Nations Climate Change Authority as probable drivers of disease spread into the future.

Baker said Australia would be working closely with these countries, both to secure their own populations and as a barrier against diseases spreading to Australia.

While it is premature to put a figure on the cost of CSIRO’s recommendations, Williams said he was eager for that discussion to begin immediately.

“What would be needed before that step is a decision, ideally at the national level, around which vaccine manufacturing technologies Australia would like to expand into.”

“Certain existing infrastructure might be able to be repurposed to cut some of those costs,” he said.

Efforts to understand new pandemic threats will also be aided by the establishment of the Cumming Global Centre for Pandemic Therapeutics, the CSIRO said. Yesterday, The University of Melbourne’s Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity announced a new disease research centre would be established at the $650 million Australian Institute for Infectious Disease. The centre is a partnership between the University of Melbourne, the Doherty Institute and Burnet Institute, co-funded by the Victorian government. Institute director Professor Sharon Lewin said the new Cumming Global Centre for Pandemic Therapeutics would research emerging, high-potential molecular platforms and computational techniques to develop new therapeutics with unprecedented speed — a great first step towards achieving the recommendations of the CSIRO’s latest report.

“An effective pandemic response requires both vaccines and treatments but innovation in anti-pathogen therapeutics has lagged in comparison to vaccines, with $137 billion publicly invested globally in vaccines compared to just $7 billion in therapeutics during the first 12 months of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lewin said.