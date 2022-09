Pandemic preparedness and the integrated cycle

Still very much caught in the current pandemic, those in public health and science are warning policymakers in Australia that preparedness for the next virus is of the essence. Fatigued and depleted after almost three years of battling SARS-CoV-2, the focus now shifts to the next crippling pandemic.

The COVID-19 crisis has generated a huge amount of data in terms of response and effect. Authorities were flying blind during the initial stages of the outbreak, struggling with an evolving virus that proved inscrutable. Imposing such aggressive measures as sharp lockdowns to stem viral transmission became, for months, the default position in a number of states and territories. This brought with it acute hardships, exacerbated social inequalities and raised questions about government credibility.

Coordination or, in many instances, a lack of coordination across the country, including disease tracking, data analysis, the capacity of labs to process PCR tests, communicating clear messages to the public and encouraging vaccination, characterised the response. There were also initial problems with acquiring adequate vaccine supply, notably from overseas manufacturers.