Workplace lifelong learning is the only way to solve our skills and productivity challenges

As the son of Vietnamese migrants, a doctor, and an entrepreneur, I know the power of education to change lives. That power doesn’t stop when someone graduates from school or receives a university or VET qualification; it should continue their entire lives.

In the lead-up to the Jobs and Skills Summit and ensuing whitepaper process, it is crucial Australia prioritises policy that supports lifelong learning and keeps Australians’ job relevance throughout their entire careers.

With unemployment at historic lows and skills shortages at historic highs, this process could not come at a more important time. We are in a crucial moment: how do we ensure Australia continues to generate and populate jobs that are high-quality, secure and fulfilling?

To date, the extensive coverage of the summit has overwhelmingly focused on how large institutions — governments, unions, universities and big business — can enable this next phase in our employment evolution.

Comparatively limited coverage has been dedicated to how individuals and their employers, especially SMEs (who employ the majority of private sector Australians) can be incentivised to embrace new modes of learning so their staff have the skills they need now and into the future.

When we talk to our customers and learners about what they want from government skills policy, they say three things.

Firstly, programs that offer incentives for them to invest in upskilling their own staff. Secondly, programs that give the employer and employee control over their training content and thirdly, programs or initiatives that deliver short-term capability uplift.

As an economy, our skills needs are dynamic and employers’ skills requirements are constantly evolving, which means government programs that support incremental and ongoing in-career skills training are critical.

The 2021 OECD Skills Outlook says that 42% of Australian workers have disengaged from adult learning, that’s almost half the workforce! The issues paper published by Treasury in the lead-up to the Summit also points to a 4% decline in work-related training between 2013 and 2020-21. So not only is workplace learning low, it is declining.

In light of these statistics and as we look for levers to improve Australia’s labour productivity, surely policy that promotes workplace-centric lifelong learning should be considered low-hanging fruit.

Coupled with the fact Australians will be expected to work longer as the retirement age rises to 67 and possibly beyond, the assumption that skills acquired in secondary and tertiary education conducted in someone’s late teens and early 20s will be sufficient to support that person through an entire career that may last well into their 70s needs to be discarded. And policy that supports lifelong, workplace-driven learning needs to be implemented.

Three actions the government should consider to immediately promote workplace upskilling and increase productivity are:

Firstly, legislating the 120% Small Business Skills and Training Boost announced in the last budget.

This policy would provide an immediate incentive for small businesses to increase their expenditure on staff training, especially in more complex skills categories such as cyber and analytics. It also allows employers to quickly invest in the training they consider offers the most effective productivity outcomes. Any successful policy must allow employers and their employees to decide the content that is most relevant to them, prescriptive programs with a narrow breadth of training will not be sufficient. Hence, why this policy is a cost-effective and well-targeted initiative.

Secondly, implementing the ‘immediate solutions’ discussed in the digital employment forum’s recently released report Getting to 1.2 million, Our roadmap to create a thriving Australian tech workforce. This timely paper outlines the massive re-skilling and upskilling effort required to ensure Australia has the digital workforce required to meet our skills challenges. It is compulsory reading for any skills policymaker.

Thirdly, and as the issues paper points out, the average migrant contributes $2.3 million to the Australian economy, and the average skilled migrant $4.6 million.

But increased skilled migration cannot come at the expense of investing in the continuous skilling of the existing Australian workforce. Policies that promote an equivalent investment in re-skilling and upskilling of existing workers for increases in the migration intake must be seriously considered to ensure efficiency and fairness.

As the government develops its employment whitepaper, I encourage it to prioritise policy that incentivises businesses and individuals to take control of their own training and ensure the power and opportunity of learning are available to all Australians regardless of where they live and at what stage they are in their careers.

