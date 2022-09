Private sector smart way to tackle national security challenges, former Navy boss says

A former director general of RAN capability plans and EY strategic advisor for Defence believes drawing on the resources of the private sector will be key to tackling modern national security challenges.

From the relative decline of the US to the rise of authoritarian states and increasing challenges to the international rules-based order, Australia’s national security has never been so complex.

EY’s Stuart Mayer told The Mandarin that ‘rules-based order’ may sound like a glib phrase but it has benefited Australia economically and socially since WWII.