Perrottet and RTBU attend summit as industrial actions continue

Both NSW premier Dominic Perrottet and the Rail Tram and Bus Unions (RTBU) national secretary Mark Diamond are due to attend the federal government’s jobs and skills summit today, amongst ongoing negotiations between the government and the union.

Diamond accused Perrottet of “threats and extortion” over the premier, saying yesterday he was prepared to terminate the enterprise agreement.

“Dominic Perrottet is cynically using the industrial dispute in Sydney Trains to distract voters from the constant stream of scandals emanating from his government.

“Unfortunately, it’s workers and commuters who are being put at risk by his actions,” Diamond said.

On Wednesday, Perrottet said he would apply to the Fair Work Commission to terminate the current enterprise agreement if the union did not end its industrial action, due to last until September 10.

“Over the last 10 years, public servants in NSW have been paid well above the private sector, well above inflation. We’re going through a difficult time nationally and globally and we’ve always ensured our frontline workers have a fair and reasonable pay in our state,” Perrottet told the ABC.

The union is asking for increased safety measures, a higher cleaning standard and increased wages.

Amidst the ongoing stoush, Transport NSW has issued a warning to Sydney commuters to avoid non-essential travel on public transport, warning of delays and cancellations on Monday.

Perrottet has previously expressed his frustrations about the number of unions represented at the jobs and skills summit.

Meanwhile, the NSW Nurses and Midwives’ Association has today begun a 24-hour strike, asking for improved nurse-to-patient ratios.

NSWNMA general secretary Shaye Candish said the staffing levels had reached “dangerous” levels.

“Our members are angry, and they’re fed up with being ignored. We indicated to the NSW government earlier this year that we needed an open and meaningful dialogue with them about safe staffing,” Candish said.

