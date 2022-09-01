Police watch-houses offer opportunity to address complex health needs

Police watch-houses present a unique opportunity for medical interventions in high-risk populations, according to the authors of a perspective in the Medical Journal of Australia.

Health care in police watch-houses: a challenge and an opportunity examined the opportunities to “intercept a vulnerable, complex and otherwise hard-to-reach population, and identify unmet health needs” in Queensland police watch-houses.

The report said 43 of the 505 deaths (9%) in police custody between 1991 and 2016 occurred in a police station, police vehicle, police cell, or watch-house. Almost half of those were deaths due to a medical cause (49%).

Lead author Julia Crilly, professor of emergency care at Griffith University, studied the key challenges for people and systems responsible for the health and safety of detainees in short-term custody alongside her colleagues.

“As a group, [police watch-house detainees] are largely disconnected from health services, so beyond their immediate, untreated health problems, comparatively little is known about underlying and unaddressed social determinants,” the paper stated.

“Access to health care in short term custody settings can be hampered by a range of underlying contexts, structures and processes of health care delivery.”

The paper highlighted key challenges for the people and systems responsible for the health and safety of detainees in the state and identified potential opportunities to reduce the burden on these systems and improve access to appropriate health care.

Detainees in police watch-houses often were found to be vulnerable members of the population, with complex health needs.

According to the paper, issues such as substance dependence, mental illness, and chronic health conditions like hypertension and asthma are all significantly more prevalent than in the general population for vulnerable groups.

“This is especially evident for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, who represent 30% of the custodial population despite comprising only 3.3% of the Australian population.”

The prevalence of mental disorders amongst Queensland Indigenous adults in custody is disproportionately high (73% of males; 86% of females) compared with community estimates, necessitating culturally appropriate responses, the paper argued.

While the paper acknowledged the short-term nature of watch-house detention could limit the potential to improve long-term outcomes for detainees, the opportunity for acute interventions should not be overlooked.

For example, vaccinations and sexual health screenings can improve health outcomes for these vulnerable populations, easing pressures on Australia’s health system.

“The overlap of health and law enforcement offers important opportunities to support health care delivery to detainees. It is time to capitalise on these opportunities,” the paper said.

“Continuity of care should be a key consideration in this context, capitalising on the opportunity to link this population to ongoing services to support sustained improvements in health.

“A shared electronic medical record would be optimal; however, a broader governance framework that promotes integration between watch-house and community health care providers is needed to facilitate effective information sharing and continuity of care.”

