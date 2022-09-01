States and territories adopt new fire danger ratings system

A new nationally consistent rating system for bushfire danger will apply across Australia from Thursday.

The Australian Fire Danger Rating System (AFDRS) Program aims to improve public safety and reduce the impacts of bushfires by using the latest research on fire behaviour to provide clearer advice to the community.

AFDRS will have four rating levels, replacing the current five to represent the potential consequences of a fire. On days when there is minimal risk, ‘No rating’ will be used.

Formal fire danger ratings were first produced in Australia in the 1950’s and 1960’s. The “McArthur system” was used for many decades, and has undergone various modifications since.

AFDRS marks a generational change in the way fire danger is calculated and communicated.

It takes advantage of the many decades of research about how fire behaves, incorporating a wider range of fire behaviour models (eight as opposed to the two used by the McArthur system) to better represent the variety of Australian vegetation and fuel types.

Under the changes, calculations will be based on up-to-date fuel state data, spatial and satellite data and weather data.

Bureau of Meteorology hazard preparedness and response national manager, Nina Bowbridge, said the AFDRS was able to calculate fire danger with unprecedented precision.

“The [system] calculates fire danger at a finer geographic scale than ever before, providing more specific and relevant information,” Bowbridge said.

“By using more vegetation types, fire danger ratings better represent the diverse landscapes across Australia and the risk faced by communities.” said.

AFDRS represents the delivery of the final stage of the Australian and New Zealand Emergency Management Committee (ANZEMC) 2014 plan to deliver a new standardised fire rating system as a national priority.

Emergency Management Australia director general Joe Buffone said the federal government was committed to helping communities to be better prepared for future bushfire emergencies through initiatives like the new AFDRS.

“As a nation we know how susceptible we are to bushfires, and it’s crucial that our communities, and career and volunteer first responders, are supported by the latest information and tools needed to protect lives and property,” Buffone said.

“Climate change has increased the frequency and intensity of disaster, we need to ensure our communities are informed and ready to take decisive action when a bushfire threat approaches.”

