Queensland drops vaccine mandate for private health workers

Queensland will revoke COVID-19 vaccination requirements for some private healthcare workers from Thursday.

Health minister Yvette D’Ath said Queensland department and frontline workers would still be required to stay up to date with their COVID vaccinations, as will workers in high-risk settings such as aged and disability care facilities.

With 93% of Queenslanders now double-vaccinated and the most recent peak having passed (the state recorded its lowest numbers since March), D’Ath said it was the right time to transition responsibility for managing vaccination requirements of workers in private hospitals, primary care and private allied health to the employer.

“Whether vaccination is required for these individuals is now a matter for individual employers as part of normal workplace health and safety obligations,” the minister said.

“I’m advised that the majority of private hospital providers have already put in place vaccination requirements for their workforce rather than relying on public health directions.”

The change in settings comes the day after AMA president Professor Steve Robson called for the release of medical advice underpinning the national cabinet’s agreement to relax mask requirements on flights and shorten isolation requirements for people who were COVID-19 positive. Despite this change, Robson warned these people were still at risk of spreading the virus.

“Many people re-entering the community after five days’ isolation will potentially still be infectious,” he said.

The health minister said the state would be transitioning away from using public health directives unless truly necessary.

Although Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she thought the state’s case numbers had peaked in July, chief health officer John Gerrard said he expected another wave to hit in December.

“The current pattern we have seen in Queensland and worldwide is a wave every three months,” Gerrard said.

According to the CSIRO’s Greg Williams, an associate director of biosecurity in the futures team, the longer lockdowns and isolation requirements were kept in place, the less likely people would adhere to them.

“Their usefulness will vary by virus type, and they’re increasingly difficult to implement as the duration of pandemics extends,” Williams told a briefing this week.

“Our premise is that Australia can better leverage science and technology to provide a wider range of complimentary preparedness and response approaches.”