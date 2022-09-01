Movers & Shakers: CEW president named chair of taskforce

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 1

Rebecca Kirkwood has moved from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to take up the role of general manager, ministerial liaison and governance branch at the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources.

Also at that department, Naomi Perdomo has been promoted to general manager, strategic policy.

Dimitar Dimitrovski has been appointed executive director, technology at Fair Work Ombudsman and Registered Organisations Commission Entity, from the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations.

At Treasury, Jane Miao has been promoted to senior actuary.

Women’s Economic Equality Taskforce chair named

Sam Mostyn, president at Chief Executive Women, has been named chair of the government’s Women’s Economic Equality Taskforce.

Minister for women Katy Gallagher made the announcement ahead of the jobs and skills summit happening over Thursday and Friday.

“Women voted for change at the federal election and demanded more action from government on issues that affect them, and that is what they will get from the Albanese Labor government,” Gallagher said, as quoted by the AFR.

“The formation of this taskforce delivers on our commitment to make sure that women and their economic security are front and centre of government thinking.”

Head of Scott Morrison inquiry named

Former High Court justice Virginia Bell has been named to look into the multiple secret ministries former prime minister Scott Morrison appointed himself to.

Bell will look into the appointments, and make any recommendations on increased transparency and accountability.

The terms of reference for the inquiry were released earlier this week, as reported by The Mandarin.

The report by Bell is due to prime minister Anthony Albanese on 25 November 2022.

Five casino commissioners join new NSW commission

Philip Crawford has been named chief commissioner at the NSW Independent Casino Commission (NICC), amongst several commissioner appointments.

NSW minister for hospitality and racing Kevin Anderson welcomed Crawford’s appointment.

“Mr Crawford has a comprehensive understanding of the regulatory issues facing modern casinos and the need to fundamentally reset the way they operate,” Anderson said.

“Under his leadership, NSW casinos will be monitored in line with the new laws and face strong disciplinary action for compliance failures, past and present.”

Janine Rolfe, Murray Smith, Craig Sahlin, and Stephen Parbery have also joined the commission as commissioners.

NICC begins formal operations next week on September 5.

ABC and SBS nomination panel named by Glyn Davis

DPM&C secretary Glyn Davis has made appointments to the nomination panel for new members for the boards of ABC and SBS.

Dr Kirstin Ferguson, Catherine Liddle, and Professor Derek Wilding have joined the panel until 23 August 2025.

The three fill vacancies from the departure of Dr Sally Pitkin and Mark Kenny on 21 May 2022.

Helen Williams has been appointed chair until 28 June 2023.

The panel’s functions are to conduct the selection process for non-executive members and chairs to the ABC and SBS boards, and provide the appropriate minister, which is the prime minister in the case of the ABC, with a three-member shortlist for vacancies.

NSW building commissioner continues in role, property commissioner reinstated

David Chandler will continue in his role of NSW building commissioner until August 2023.

NSW minister for customer service and digital government Victor Dominello said he was happy Chandler’s work would continue.

“Mr Chandler is a highly respected industry leader and his commitment to the year ahead ensures we will maintain momentum in lifting customer confidence across residential building and construction in NSW,” Dominello said.

NSW property commissioner John Minns has also been reinstated in his role, having previously announced his departure from the role as previously reported in Movers & Shakers.

“Much has been achieved in the past two years but there is still more to be done to establish NSW’s residential building and construction market as the most trusted and customer-centric in the country. I am looking forward to continuing the work we have started,” Chandler said.

Queensland chief scientist retires

Queensland chief scientist Hugh Possingham has retired, having finished up in his role on 31 August.

The state’s science minister Meaghan Scanlon thanked Possingham for his time in the role, particularly his work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In all, he led and participated in close to 30 committees or advisory boards covering a broad range of endeavours from university research, energy, climate, reef, and biodiversity and other environmental issues as well as advice to government.

“Professor Possingham has especially devoted time and energy to ensure young Queenslanders are inspired to continue their studies in STEM,” the minister said.

Possingham will continue as chair of the Native Vegetation Scientific Expert Panel.

Recruitment for Possingham’s replacement is underway, with an interim chief scientist to be appointed by the Queensland Department of Environment and Science.

Heads of ARC review named by education minister

The next steps of the review of the Australian Research Council (ARC) have been announced, with vice chancellor of the Queensland University of Technology Margaret Sheil to lead the review, as previously reported by The Mandarin.

Others joining the review include professor of medicine at the University of Adelaide Mark Hutchinson and senior deputy-vice chancellor at La Trobe University Susan Dodds.

Education minister Jason Clare said those appointed bring with them experience in both STEM and the humanities.

“I am asking them to look at the role and purpose of the ARC within our research system so it can meet current and future needs and maintain the trust of the research sector.

“The review will complement a review of internal processes by the ARC that is already underway,” the minister said.