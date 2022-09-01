Committee: Victoria should lobby Home Affairs on extremists groups engaging terrorism

The Victorian government should lobby the commonwealth to proscribe extremist groups that meet legal definitions related to “engaging in preparing, planning, assisting or fostering the doing of a terrorist act, or advocating the doing of a terrorist act”, according to a committee report on extremism in Victoria released this week.

Members of the Victorian parliament’s Legal and Social Issues Committee held an inquiry into extremism in Victoria. Its 150-page report has 12 recommendations it believes will assist in minimising threats from violent extremists.

Committee chair Fiona Patten said in her foreword to the report that the area of extremism is not something committees typically consider at a state level.

“Extremism is a complex global problem for which there are no easy solutions. The extremist groups and individual actors that operate in Victoria do not exist in a vacuum,” Patten said.

“They have connections nationally and transnationally. However, I believe that consideration of extremism is relevant at every level of government, and there is much that the state government can do.”

Patten said that the recommendations in the report do not represent a complete answer to problems posed by extremism but that they are a “starting point” for meeting certain challenges.

The committee recommends amendments to firearms laws so that a fit and proper test includes a category related to people who are members of extremist groups and that the Victorian government should advocate for a cross-jurisdictional database of registered firearms and firearms license holders.

“I believe that limitations on access to firearms is one protective factor we have in Victoria and Australia, and we must maintain those limits,” Patten said.

The state government is unable to do everything on its own and the committee recommends that there be an effort may by the Victorian government to encourage the use of proscription or banning of violent extremist groups.

“Although this power is held by the Commonwealth, the Committee received several submissions from stakeholders expressing concerns that the power to proscribe an organisation as a terrorist group was not being used as extensively as it could be with regard to far-right violent extremist organisations (as well as other violent extremist organisations),” the report says.

“The submitters requested that the Victorian State Government advocate to the Commonwealth Minister for Home Affairs that particular extremist groups active in Victoria be proscribed as terrorist organisations.”

