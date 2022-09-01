The Morrison inquiry misses the point

The revelation that former prime minister Scott Morrison secretly took on five cabinet ministries elicited widespread shock and astonishment. Politicians, journalists, legal academics, and even ASIO spies all expressed ‘surprise’. Almost all agreed that it tarnished Australian democracy and was inconsistent with the Westminster system of government.

With a legal opinion from the solicitor-general in hand, the prime minister announced an inquiry into the matter, to be led by former High Court judge Virginia Bell. However, the inquiry is limited in scope. It will be focused on ministerial appointment practices and the direct implications of Morrison’s appointments. It will also have no clear powers to summon uncooperative witnesses and compel the production of documents.

This response and mandate overlooks a distinct feature of the Australian system. Our constitutional system grants enormous discretionary power to the prime minister. This is the real problem.

Compared to other parliamentary systems, Australia has fewer formal and informal checks and balances. One only needs to read the solicitor-general’s opinion to understand how much it rests on a cavalcade of “conventions”. The system is thus ripe for Morrison-like ‘surprises’. A focused legal inquiry will not get to the bottom of this or prevent future abuses.

Researchers have long pointed out the power of the Australian prime minister in cabinet and over parliament. In 2007, Dublin University’s Eoin O‘Malley asked 262 experts to rate the powers of prime ministers in 22 Western parliamentary democracies. The results were clear. Australia was ranked fourth, just behind Canada, Malta and Greece. Moreover, the Australian prime ministership of John Howard was only eclipsed in the individual power ranking by his Canadian counterparts.

These findings largely confirm other research. Already in 1991, Emy and Hughes questioned whether we have “responsible parliamentary governance”. They suggested an “autocratic form of party government” might equally describe the Australian system, given the reliance on convention and lack of direct controls — for example in calling ministers to account.

By way of contrast, ministerial responsibility is more regulated in Norway, which occupies a middling position in O’Malley’s rankings. Enshrined in its 1814 constitution, ministers have direct obligations to the parliament and can be removed by a vote of no confidence. Living now in Norway, it has been remarkable to see the power used to fell ministers or, more often, provoke policy and governance shifts.

At the top of the power rankings, Canada is producing as much controversy as Australia. In June 2022, it was reported that prime minister Justin Trudeau’s government had adopted 72 secret orders in cabinet, some of them unknown to most ministers. It was likely legal. But it has rekindled a long-running debate about the accountability of Canadian prime ministers.

Thus, we needed to take a step back. The inquiry mandate should have been broad-based and focused on the cause, not the symptoms, of the scandal. But it isn’t. We now simply risk ending up with a proposal to publicise ministerial portfolios, as recommended by the solicitor-general.

The only sliver of hope is the last plank of Bell’s inquiry mandate. She can “recommend any procedural or legislative changes that would provide greater transparency and accountability”. If this was interpreted as a self-standing charge, then things could be interesting.

Bell could consider running constitutional stress tests, where one asks how the Australian constitution would hold up against a series of hypothetical but plausible threats to parliamentary democracy. This would include the ever-growing centralisation of power and lack of transparency that we see in many parliamentary systems, including in Norway.

To do this properly, the inquiry would need to also acknowledge the presidential-like features of the Australian system. Prime minister Albanese may repeat that “We have a non-presidential system of government”, but this ignores the in-built presidentialism that can be exploited. As Cheibub, Elkins and Ginsburg have shown empirically, the categories of parliamentarism and presidentialism are often misleading.

The Morrison ministries scandal is a crisis that should not go to waste. It should be used as a mirror to evaluate Australia’s constitutional arrangements. Morrison’s creation of a shadow government is not necessarily an aberration from our parliamentary system. We just might be more presidential than we care to admit.

