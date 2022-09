Back to the future for ABS’ digital grand design

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) is set to resume its ongoing transformation at full pace, as a largely vaccinated nation learns to juggle plagues, work and life.

But there is political and business pressure like never before to speed up and refine statistical collection to deliver insights that are much quicker, data-intensive and far-reaching.

The ABS’ latest corporate plan (2022), revealed this week, indicates renewed confidence and ambition for the agency to grow some serious policy, data and digital muscle after COVID sent the best of plans sideways.