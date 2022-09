Jobs & Skills Summit outcomes mean heavy lifting for Home Affairs

Immigration policy was high on the agenda of last week’s Jobs and Skills Summit. While the media headlines were all about the increase to the migration program from 160,000 to 195,000 in 2022-23, the key will be how this and the range of associated immigration policy changes that were part of the Summit outcome will be delivered.

The 2022-23 migration program was already scheduled to increase the skill stream from around 80,000 in 2021-22 to 110,000 while reducing the family stream by the same amount.

The skill stream is now likely to be increased to 145,000, by far the largest skill stream in our history.