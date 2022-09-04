Wong responds to UN report on China’s human rights

Foreign minister Penny Wong has expressed Australia’s concerns about a United Nations report that finds China has committed violations of human rights in its treatment of Uyghur and other Muslim communities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).

The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights last week released a 48-page assessment of China’s treatment of the Uyghur communities that finds China’s regime of antiterrorism laws is loose and authorities are using this as cover to commit human rights abuses.

Other communities impacted by these practices in Xinjiang include but may not be limited to ethnic Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, Uzbeks and Huis.

“Serious human rights violations have been committed in XUAR in the context of the Government’s application of counter-terrorism and counter-“extremism” strategies. The implementation of these strategies, and associated policies in XUAR has led to interlocking patterns of severe and undue restrictions on a wide range of human rights,” the United Nations report says.

“These patterns of restrictions are characterized by a discriminatory component, as the underlying acts often directly or indirectly affect Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim communities.”

The report says that there is a trend of an increasing number of imprisonments in the area along with an increased length of time people spend incarcerated, but these are not the only issues highlighted in the report where breaches of human rights are involved.

“Allegations of patterns of torture or ill-treatment, including forced medical treatment and adverse conditions of detention, are credible, as are allegations of individual incidents of sexual and gender-based violence,” the report says.

The Australian government has said that is deeply concerned about the report of human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region.

“Australia has consistently condemned human rights violations against the Uyghurs and other ethnic and Muslim minorities in Xinjiang and across China,” Wong said.

“The Australian Government has emphasised the importance of transparency and accountability, in calling on China to grant meaningful and unfettered access to Xinjiang for United Nations experts, and other independent observers.”

Wong said Australia expected countries to follow human rights conventions and that China should address the concerns raised in the report.

“Our thoughts are also with the Australian Uyghur community. We acknowledge the strength and determination they have shown in speaking out, in support of their loved ones,” Wong said.

The Chinese government opposed the release of the United Nations’ report in a statement responding to the assessment.

It said that the report is based on “lies fabricated by anti-China forces and out of a presumption of guilt”.

