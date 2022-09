Kylea Tink defends shareholdings in fossil fuel companies

Calorie-free criticism has been directed by some commentators about the shareholdings North Sydney independent Kylea Tink has in two fossil fuel companies: Viva Energy Group and Beach Petroleum.

Viva Energy Group is an entity that runs an oil refinery while Beach Petroleum is an oil and gas play.

She also discloses interests in three private companies as well as other shareholdings in Sonic Healthcare, Telstra, Transurban Stapled Securities, and Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT.