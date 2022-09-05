O’Neil blasts broken Immigration tech, fix still years away

Home Affairs minister Clare O’Neil has publicly flamed her own department’s tech capability, sheeting them for a million-visa backlog caused by an inability to automate application processing that is now common at other agencies and businesses.

“Our immigration system is not quite paper‑based, but it’s virtually paper‑based. There’s a lot of human involvement in visa processing which is unnecessary and that’s because we have not invested in the system properly,” O’Neil told ABC on Friday, flagging yet another major systems overhaul.

Border Force and particularly Immigration has, for years, struggled with its back-end systems ever since a huge overhaul dubbed ‘Systems for People’ became bogged down during the Howard era after many agencies were forced into whole-of-government IT outsourcing to multinationals.

Pre-COVID, the previous Coalition government had sought to hive-off to private industry the processing of visas, in an effort to de-couple itself from the risks attendant with building on Border Force’s legacy platforms, with two consortia bidding for the work.

The big promoter of that push was AVP (Australian Visa Processing), formed by Ellerston Capital, PwC, Qantas Ventures and the National Australia Bank, with the deal slated to be worth more than a billion dollars.

Despite being put on the outsourcing runway via the official procurement systems, the giant project never got off the ground after then-senior ministers and bureaucrats became jittery about career-ending execution, security and governance risks if the huge build malfunctioned.

Former Labor senator Kim Carr was a trenchant critic of the push to bring private industry into Australian visa processing, using the Senate’s Legal and Constitutional Affairs References Committee to eviscerate and hobble the controversial proposal.

In 2020, despite a full court press lobbying effort, the approach to market was parked at that point in time as ‘too hard to deliver’.

Now, Labor and O’Neil have custody of the visa system and, despite giving a conspicuous thumbs down to the status quo, are keeping their powder dry as to whether a long-term fix will be insourced, outsourced or a blend.

The Home Affairs minister was especially critical of what she identified as low levels of electronic proficiency.

“What happens at the moment is there’s a great deal of human judgement and intervention,” O’Neil said.

“There’s not a proper sorting mechanism that in any business that I’ve ever worked in would happen perfectly electronically. So, we do need to make an investment in the IT system. Now, I’m not making an announcement about that because it’ll be big dollars and it’s probably some way into the future.”

While it is still unclear how Labor will overhaul the visa systems, O’Neil ruled out any fix being funded in the October Budget, saying there would be a discussion with stakeholders at the Jobs and Skills Summit “about what more we can do about visa processing”.

“It is still taking too long for people to get an answer about their visas but there’s a structural issue here now that in my time as Home Affairs Minister I want to address,” O’Neil said.

The biting question is whether Immigration still can attract sufficient in-house tech talent to pull off the overhaul, or whether consultants and contractors will need to be brought in, a procurement solution Labor frequently criticised when campaigning as rorts and waste.

The big problem for O’Neil is that with tech skills still at a major premium and industry bashing the table for more imported labour, her own agency will need to compete for the very same talent it has been accused of constraining.

They don’t call them wicked problems for nothing.

