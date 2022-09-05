AFP encourages public to listen to podcast for National Child Protection Week

National Child Protection Week has begun, starting on Sunday 4 September and going until Saturday 10 September.

As part of the week, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) has encouraged the public to listen to the Closing the Net podcast.

The 12-part podcast series was launched in 2021, and was created by the AFP’s Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE).

AFP commander ACCCE and Human Exploitation Hilda Sirec said the podcast could be uncomfortable to listen to, but provided valuable insight into what online sexual exploitation looked like.

“The podcast gives listeners an insight and understanding into what constitutes online sexual exploitation and just how easily children can be targeted by anyone, from anywhere,” she said.

“Protecting children from sexual exploitation is a whole of community responsibility and I encourage those who haven’t yet come across the podcast to give it a listen, especially as we mark National Child Protection Week this week.”

The week kicked off after the eSafety commissioner issued legal notices to tech companies such as Meta and Microsoft to provide information on what the companies are doing to prevent sexually exploitative content on their platforms, as reported in The Mandarin.

In 2020, research by the ACCCE found only half of parents talk to their children about online safety, with the Closing the Net podcast’s focus on how children are groomed online.

The podcast is on all major podcast platforms and has won an award for Branded Podcast of the Year at the 2022 Radio Today Podcast Awards 2022.

The focus of this year’s National Child Protection Week is how to create a supportive environment for every child.

The National Association for Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect (NAPCAN), the organisation which has coordinated the week for over 30 years, has launched a week-long webinar series this year.

Supported by the Department of Social Services, topics for the webinar include how government, services and communities are looking to reduce child abuse and neglect, and how culture can make children feel supported.

READ MORE:

Protecting vulnerable children: what policy lessons can public health teach us?