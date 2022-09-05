RAAF launches swoop on south west Pacific illegal fishers, suspicious vessels

A southwest Pacific swoop on illegal and unregulated fishing operators has netted intelligence on more than 65 suspicious vessels in missions. The mission was supported by Royal Australian Airforce C-27J Spartan and KA350 King Air aircraft, jointly conducted with the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency’s (FFA).

The latest surveillance flights, dubbed Operation ISLAND CHIEF, come as Australia increases its strategic focus on the region amid rising geopolitical tensions, with unregulated access to natural resources and incursions into exclusive economic zones (EEZ) again firmly in the mix.

Illegal and unregulated fishing in the Pacific region is a persistent strategic and economic issue for Pacific states because of overfishing that decimates stocks and directly threatens both food and economic security.

An exacerbating factor is that some governments seeking to expand their strategic foothold in the region through aid and development have little incentive to police illegal fishing and resource extraction when their own nations are benefitting from it.

But proving who is plundering marine resources is a resource-intensive task, hence the overt assistance of the Australian military.

Under Operation ISLAND CHIEF, the RAAF has worked with both Vanuatu and Kiribati to monitor their exclusive economic zones (EEZ) by operating maritime surveillance missions. The RAAF is operating a C-27J Spartan out of Port Vila and a KA350 King Air operating out of Tarawa, at the request of the Government of Kiribati.

Part of the RAAF’s air mobility fleet, the Spartans are essentially a compact transport capable of landing on smaller, unsealed airstrips. The aircraft also multi-tasks nicely into roles like surveillance, search and rescue.

The Air Force said the C-27J Spartan crew flew 11 missions over Vanuatu’s EEZ, reporting more than 50 vessels to the FFA, while the KA350 King Air crew flew 10 missions detecting and reporting more than 15 suspicious vessels and helping locate 10 vessels of interest.

The spotting and recording of illegal fishers is important because it allows authorities to identify vessel registrations and origins leading to potential prosecutions down the track.

The Commander of ADF Operations in the South West Pacific, Major General Scott Winter, said Australia remained “committed to helping our Pacific family protect their fisheries resources, support regional security and counter transnational crime.”

“Supporting operations like ISLAND CHIEF allows us to work with the FFA, our Pacific partners, and members of the Pacific Quadrilateral Defence Coordination Group (Australia, the United States, New Zealand, and France) to ensure the economic security and prosperity of the Pacific through the protection of its critical maritime industries and ecosystems,” major general Winter said.

The Air Force said geospatial and intelligence specialists were also deployed to assist the FFA alongside members of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force, Solomon Islands Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Fijian Navy and United States Coast Guard.

